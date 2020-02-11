6.5-million travellers recorded at SA ports of entry during festive season

More than 10,000 people were refused entry to SA over the festive season from December 1 until January 13.

This was revealed by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday.

The minister was revealing festive-season traveller movement statistics during a press briefing on the progress made in establishing a Border Management Authority (BMA) Bill, held at the Imbizo Media Centre in Cape Town following the passing of the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

“The main reasons for refused movements during arrival and departure include travellers on our risk engine [those involving lost and stolen passports and travellers previously declared undesirable], expired passports, insufficient documentation and fraudulent documentation,” said Motsoaledi.