Young woman arrested for University of Fort Hare student’s death

A 24-year-old female student at the University of Fort Hare has been arrested in connection with the death of her “close friend”, a male student at the university.

Yonela Boli, 24, an MSc Geology student died at Victoria Hospital in Alice from his injuries after allegedly being stabbed at the university’s nearby campus early on Saturday morning.

Despite the suspect being a woman, a senior UFH official called the student’s death an unwelcome case of gender-based violence, while an SRC leader called on the university to urgently implement mental health support systems for students.

Department of health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said Boli had arrived at the hospital at about 4am on Saturday, with a stab wound in his back.

“On arrival, he had bled to a state of shock from a 3cm wound in his back, which was still actively bleeding,” Kupelo said.

Kupelo said Boli was immediately seen by the doctor on duty.

“He went into cardiac arrest on the way to an X-ray examination at 5am, and resuscitation attempts failed and he was pronounced dead,” he said.