WATCH | Mantashe sets out four-point plan to revive Eastern Cape economy

The ANC told a swanky dinner attended by business people bearing hundreds of thousands of rands for the party’s coffers that they had a four-point plan to revive the Eastern Cape economy.

Guests at the gala dinner at Olivewood Private Estate & Golf Club in Chintsa West on Friday night were also told that a ministerial team had been set up to sort out the Butterworth water crisis.

They were also given an update on the massive Mzimvubu Dam, as well as a "business overview" of the ANC.

The conference room was flanked by spotlights in ANC colours as party heavyweights strolled in on a red carpet, some taking pictures before tucking into a starter followed by steak, reported DispatchLIVE.

The keynote speaker, ANC chair Gwede Mantashe, proposed a four-point plan to turn around the provincial economy: