Samwu fumes over sacking of 40 workers.

A union representing workers in Ekurhuleni plans to challenge the city for its decision to fire 40 of its members in the waste removal department.

The city of Ekurhuleni fired the workers last week Monday for gross misconduct after they allegedly went on the rampage on the preceding Saturday, harassing, assaulting and intimidating a waste-collecting crew at the Kempton Park depot.

The city claims the workers tried to set alight a truck driver and an operator. The duo managed to escape on foot before thebefore the truck was set alight.

But the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is fuming over the dismissals, accusing the metro of trying to bring contractors to do work that its members are paid for.

Samwu spokesperson Papikie Mohale said meetings were held at the local labour forum. The city indicated it wanted to contract private companies for some of its collection and waste disposal functions. However, before the discussion were concluded, the city allegedly went ahead and appointed contractors, Mohale said.

It is apparently these contractors that were attacked.