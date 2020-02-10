Samwu fumes over sacking of 40 workers
A union representing workers in Ekurhuleni plans to challenge the city for its decision to fire 40 of its members in the waste removal department.
The city of Ekurhuleni fired the workers last week Monday for gross misconduct after they allegedly went on the rampage on the preceding Saturday, harassing, assaulting and intimidating a waste-collecting crew at the Kempton Park depot.
The city claims the workers tried to set alight a truck driver and an operator. The duo managed to escape on foot before thebefore the truck was set alight.
But the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is fuming over the dismissals, accusing the metro of trying to bring contractors to do work that its members are paid for.
Samwu spokesperson Papikie Mohale said meetings were held at the local labour forum. The city indicated it wanted to contract private companies for some of its collection and waste disposal functions. However, before the discussion were concluded, the city allegedly went ahead and appointed contractors, Mohale said.
It is apparently these contractors that were attacked.
Mohale refused to comment on the veracity of the allegations against the workers.
"For us it is not the time to get into the merits of the matter... the employer has to prove the guilt of the employees. Let the employer show that what the employees did was wrong. We will be able to defend the workers," Mohale said.
"We have sent a letter to the city requesting records. After that we will be rushing to the bargaining council to demand reinstatement of the workers. The city has to explain why it dismissed the workers without any disciplinary process," he said.
Ekurhuleni defended its decision to fire the workers, arguing this was in accordance with the labour relations legislation.
"The city views the conduct of these employees as rendering their continued employment intolerable.
"The conduct of these employees is clearly endangering the lives and safety of people in the municipality as well as service providers, and there is a high propensity for the continuation of damages to the property of the municipality," municipality spokesperson Themba Gadebe said.
