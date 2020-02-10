SA firm to export 20 million masks to China

They started their businesses separately and later joined forces to supply safety wear such as boots, overalls, gloves and hard hats.

These university dropout students then decided to focus on face masks as demand was high and they are not reusable. It took them five years to develop the plant and get it to where it is today.

With the help of a German company that specialises in filtering media used on the masks, the two opened the plant in 2018 with just four workers. Today, they employ 60 youth, mostly black women from the nearby townships.

Eksteen said by the end of this month, there will be 80 workers and by the end of next month 100 are expected to be working at the plant as more machines will be bought.

The Chinese have expressed interest in buying 20-million of the masks.

"We are confident of our product," Eksteen said. "It can beat any other product in the world. We believe our product can outperform anyone in the market.

"We focus on the continent."

The company produces face masks designed for different fields such as mining, the petrochemical industry, power generation, agriculture and normal home use.

"A dust mask was seen as a box-tick item. Companies produced dust masks for the entry level and never considered the kind of environment in which the product will be used," Eksteen said.

"We are working with the National Institute for Occupational Health to get the first actual dimension for the African face to manufacture a mask that will suit 99% of the African faces.

"Everything that is in the market currently is made for a Caucasian face. But we see ourselves as an African business that represents the continent globally."

Universal Safety Products tried to ensure that the product is comfortable for the worker to wear from the time they put it on until the last minute of a 12-hour shift.

"If you work under strenuous conditions for that long, the mask must be comfortable. Our filter media does not clock," said Eksteen.

Molosankwe said they worked hard to ensure that the plant was super clean.

"You do not want to contaminate the product. You want the product to be manufactured in the highest and cleanest environment possible," he said.

"You cannot contaminate your product with dust because it is supposed to protect you from dust."