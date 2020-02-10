SA emerges victorious in bitter fight against Nigeria over top AU post

On Sunday and Monday, Nigeria argued for the appointment of Akintomide, even though she only emerged as the third-ranked candidate after a competency-based selection process conducted by the AU Commission. Mene was number one, followed by a competitor from the DRC.

Diplomats at the summit said the matter sparked a passionate debate. They said after two days of discussions on the issue, it took seven rounds of voting for SA to secure the two-thirds majority it needed for Mene’s appointment to go through.

Mene will now be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the newly created continental trade body, which will oversee the implementation of a tariff-free trade regime.

AfCFTA will be headquartered in the Ghanaian capital of Accra and was expected to be fully operational by end of March.

The matter once more laid bare the political tensions that refuse to go away between Pretoria and Abuja.

Insiders described how, when the matter was tabled at the AU hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa took his seat as chairperson on Sunday, Nigeria “went for the jugular”, arguing that their candidate should hold the position.

Sources said the Nigerians argued that Akintomide's appointment would be a move to boost women empowerment, a key focus of Ramaphosa’s acceptance speech on Sunday as this year's chair of the AU.

“They invoked Ramaphosa’s words, saying there has to be women empowerment. It was a women empowerment versus a youth empowerment argument,” said a source close to the matter.

The source said Nigeria did not invoke women empowerment for any of the other positions and “used the argument to suit their agenda”.