Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to unite in dealing with challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to unite in confronting challenges facing the country.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa reflected on the release of former president Nelson Mandela, who was freed from prison 30 years ago on February 11 1990.

“This was a moment of great joy across the length and breadth of the country. I remember vividly the large crowd that had gathered outside Victor Verster prison in Paarl, waiting patiently for several hours to see their hero walk free, and the many more residents of Cape Town who gathered on the Grand Parade to hear him speak.

“The people celebrated with great enthusiasm not only because, after 27 years, a great leader of our people was among us again, but because his release was a defining moment in our onward march towards democracy,” he said, reflecting on the day of Mandela's release.

Ramaphosa said of the many things Madiba said when he stood on the balcony of the Cape Town City Hall that day, there was one statement that has remained with him all these years.

“The need to unite the people of our country is as important a task now as it always has been. It was true then and it remains true three decades later.”

Ramaphosa firmly believes it was the unity of the people and their shared desire for peace and democracy that made it possible for South Africans to go to the polls four years later.