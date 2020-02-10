South Africa

Frustrated community members search for missing woman after search and rescue team failed

By Promise Marupeng - 10 February 2020 - 13:17
This is the bridge where Rebecca Mashilo Slipped and got swepped away by the floods
Image: Promise Marupeng

Angry and frustrated Swaneville community members have decided to take it upon themselves to search for a 59-year-old woman after search and rescue team failed to find her.

Rebbeca Mashilo allegedly slipped and fell over a subway bridge on her way from work on Friday.Her niece Katlego Mashilo said her aunt slipped after the pressure from the heavy rains over powered her as she tried to cross over the bridge.

Head of Gauteng disaster management Dr Ellias Sithole said the search and rescue team have been unable to find the woman due to heavy rains over the weekend and high proximity mud levels on the dam.A community member, Dineo Selahle, said the community feels that the rescue teams have failed them because they didn't do enough to find her.

"They come for two minutes and the chopper just does a few rounds and they do not go deeper in the dam, so we will go inside ourselves and die if we have to, to find mama Mashilo's body.

Another community member, Patrick Besamu, said "We need the military team here; these people are not equipped. Can we please have more rescue teams coming out her?"

Rescue and emergency services team who have been working since Friday have failed to retrieve Masilo's body before it decomposes beyond recognition.

