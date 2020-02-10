South Africa

Five killed after bakkie collides with stationary truck in Limpopo

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 10 February 2020 - 19:11
Police said this Toyota bakkie, which was carrying eight people, was traveling from Groblersdal to Jane Furse when it collided with a stationary truck.
Image: Saps

Five people died after a bakkie collided with a truck near Groblersdal in Limpopo on Sunday, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the Toyota bakkie, which was carrying eight people, was travelling from Groblersdal to Jane Furse when it collided with a stationary truck.

The accident happened just before 5am on Sunday near the St Rita’s Hospital.

Five people of the bakkie were declared dead on the scene while two others sustained injuries.

Ngoepe said the driver of the bakkie sustained minor injuries.

The truck driver escaped the incident unharmed.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that when the incident occurred, the driver of the truck had gone to look for help after a mechanical break-down.”

The deceased have been identified as:

  • Katlego Mosotho, 22, from Middelburg in Mpumalanga.        
  • Lebo Molongwane, 22, from Ga-Matlala outside Polokwane.                  
  • Bongani Moyo, 34, from Makgofe outside Polokwane.             
  • Elija Sejeng, 27, from Tembisa in Gauteng.                     
  • Silvia Mokiri, 27, from Ga-haahla in the Sekhukhune area.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

