Father battles ID woes

Life has become a living hell for a Soweto father who has struggled to get his ID sorted out for a decade.

Siphiwe Mkhwanazi, 38, went to vote at a local voting station in Central Western Jabavu, Soweto, in 2009. He presented his ID to the Independent Electoral Commission officials for scanning and he was told he was deceased.

Although he voted, that was the start of a difficult chapter in his life. After the election, Mkhwanazi went to home affairs and its system showed that he had died a year before.

Officials advised him to make an affidavit to confirm he was alive and he complied. He was also told to go to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he was born, to get his file and brought it to home affairs.

Mkhwanazi said he was also asked to provide documents from the school where he did his grade 1. He submitted them all to home affairs officials.

While doing all these runaround, he lost his ID in 2013 and his troubles worsened as home affairs could not produce a new ID for him.

"I went there and they asked me to place my fingerprint for reading and there was no file with my name in it. They took someone who was behind me in the queue, he placed his fingers on the machine and his file came up. I placed mine again and nothing came up. I actually do not exist at home affairs," he said.