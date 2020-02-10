South Africa

Durban man to appear in court for brutal stabbing of gender activist

By Orrin Singh - 10 February 2020 - 12:24
Lindo Cele
Lindo Cele
Image: Twitter

A 30-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in the Umlazi magistrate’s court on Monday after a brutal knife attack on a Durban gender activist.

Lindokuhle Cele, 23, a well-known lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) activist, was stabbed to death on Thursday outside a butchery in Umlazi K section, south of Durban.

His murder sparked outrage on Twitter as #Justice4Lindo trended over the weekend.

A close friend of Cele's said in an e-mail sent to the Sunday Times: “The community watched as Lindo begged for his life. The knife was still lodged in Lindo's eye cavity when he succumbed to his injuries later that day.” 

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated.

“It is alleged on February 6 2020 at 9.05pm, a 23-year-old man was stabbed while at K section in Umlazi. He sustained stab wounds and the knife was stuck in his left eye.

“He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. A 30-year-old suspect was placed under arrest.”

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, will meet Cele's family to pay her respects after proceedings at court.

University of Fort Hare student dies after stabbing on campus

A University of Fort Hare student was stabbed to death on the Alice campus on Saturday morning.
News
1 day ago

Five Gauteng pupils confirmed dead in the first week of February

Gauteng department of education has confirmed that the number of pupils who have died in the province since the beginning of February has risen to ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X