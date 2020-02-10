ANC rejects Besani’s resignation from the youth league task team

The ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule on Monday said that the party’s national working committee had rejected Besani’s resignation.

“The NWC also reflected on the resignation of the ANC NYTT Coordinator and unanimously rejected the resignation. Comrade Sibongile Besani is therefore expected and with immediate effect to continue as the ANC NYTT Coordinator,” Magashule said.

The NYTT was established last year following the disbandment of the youth league’s national executive committee.

Their mandate is to rebuild the youth structure and lead it towards its next elective conference scheduled for May this year.

“The NWC called on members and structures of the ANCYL throughout the country to accordingly exercise maximum discipline and focus their energies constructively on the task at hand of rebuilding the ANCYL,” Magashule said.