ANC rejects Besani’s resignation from the youth league task team

By Kgothatso Madisa - 10 February 2020 - 20:18
ANC national youth task team (NYTT) coordinator, Sibongile Besani and convener Thandi Mahambehlala in this file picture. Besani's resignation from the task team has been rejected by the ANC.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

The ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule on Monday said that the party’s national working committee had rejected Besani’s resignation.

“The NWC also reflected on the resignation of the ANC NYTT Coordinator and unanimously rejected the resignation. Comrade Sibongile Besani is therefore expected and with immediate effect to continue as the ANC NYTT Coordinator,” Magashule said.

The NYTT was established last year following the disbandment of the youth league’s national executive committee.

Their mandate is to rebuild the youth structure and lead it towards its next elective conference scheduled for May this year.

“The NWC called on members and structures of the ANCYL throughout the country to accordingly exercise maximum discipline and focus their energies constructively on the task at hand of rebuilding the ANCYL,” Magashule said.

ANCYL national task team coordinator quits over Jacob Zuma backing statement

The fallout over the warrant of arrest issued against former president Jacob Zuma has claimed its first victim at Luthulu House – ANC youth league ...
News
3 days ago

ANC bails out troubled child ANCYL over debts 'in the region of millions'

The ANC head office has bailed out its beleaguered child, the ANCYL, over millions of rand in debt.
News
3 months ago

