Freedom Under Law welcomes dropping of charges in Sars 'rogue unit' case

Freedom Under Law has welcomed the dropping of charges against three former Sars employees in the so-called “rogue unit” case.

The organisation said it was now looking forward to those responsible for bringing these bogus charges against the three being identified and dealt with.

The announcement that the charges against Ivan Pillay, Andries Janse van Rensburg and Johan van Loggerenberg were to be withdrawn was made by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday night.

The trio faced various charges, including that they had set up an illegal unit within Sars — which was dubbed the “rogue unit” — to spy on taxpayers.