Lions kill female worker at Limpopo game reserve

Lions mauled to death a 21-year old woman on a South African private game reserve where she worked and lived, police said Saturday.

The woman, identified as Swans Van Wyke, was attacked on Thursday afternoon "while performing her duties" on the reserve in the northern-most province of Limpopo, police said.

It is unclear whether she was employed as a ranger or ground staff.

Regional police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police and emergency services found the woman with severe injuries outside a lion cage.