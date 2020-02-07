University of Western Cape delays studies as registration continues

The academic programme at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has been postponed to allow students who have not registered to complete the registration process.

UWC spokesperson Harriet Box said normal university activities continued even though classes had been suspended, as per the student representatives council (SRC) demands.

“The decision came after the student representative council made a number of demands, including a call for the immediate postponement of the start of the academic year to February 10 2020, clearance for registration and additional student accommodation.

“We have been in constant communication with the SRC whose members form part of the registration and clearance committee. Bed spaces on campus are limited and, unfortunately, the university cannot accommodate all students,” said Box.