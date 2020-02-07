Row erupts over pupils 'kicked out' of private school hostel in Eastern Cape

A group of pupils from the Dutywa Centre of Excellence are sleeping at a local B&B after being booted out the school hostel on Wednesday.

The “eviction” of 11 boys arose from their refusal to move from their digs into another hostel building, where they claim the pupils “smoke and drink” all the time, reports SowetanLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE.

The private school attracts pupils from as far afield as Cape Town.

Parent Sondile Ntanjana said he drove from Mthatha and found pupils sitting outside the school building when he arrived at midnight on Wednesday.

“My son phoned saying they were being forced out of the boarding school because they do not want to go to the new hostel. I went there with the police and we met the matron and two security guards. I asked them to allow the children to sleep the night and have a meeting on Thursday. The matron agreed.”

However, the children were ordered to vacate the school shortly after he left, Ntanjana said.

“My son called again saying that the school director does not want them inside. I went back to the school and the children were standing in the rain. I woke the matron up and she told us that the school's director, Silence Matta, does not want the children in his school.”

He said Matta agreed to keep their belongings.