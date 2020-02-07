Pilots killed in crash beat the odds to fly high
The family of one of the three pilots who perished when a flight inspection aircraft smashed into a mountain outside George, in the Western Cape, has described the deceased as the shining star who made them proud.
Speaking in an emotional service yesterday, Captain Thabiso Tolo's relative, Keaobaka Leepile, said the deceased came from humble beginnings and was raised by a barber and dressmaker.
Leepile was speaking at the memorial service of Tolo, 49, first officer Tebogo Lekalakala, 33, and flight inspector Gugu Mnguni, 36, who died when the 33-year-old Cessna Citation they were in crashed on January 23.
"We had moments where we could brag that our family had a pilot. Thabiso lived by the saying 'failure is not an option', whatever he touched turned into gold," Leepile said.
"We have questions as the families. We want answers, humbly so, but we are also considerate because it was an accident but the plane was old - from 1986. But we have faith that we will get answers."
Leepile said he was left torn after a pathologist advised him against viewing Tolo's remains on Wednesday but had to adhere to his traditional customs.
"We went to the crash site on the day of the accident to get closure on the incident. I returned to George yesterday to view Thabiso's body and was advised not to look at it. But I had to because my culture dictates that I do," he said.
Modikana Lekalakala, Tebogo's husband, told mourners he hoped transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who was also in attendance, would appoint an external and independent panel of experts to look into the crash.
Lekalakala, an aviation maintenance officer, said he and his wife had a dream of starting their own family-owned shuttling company.
"Tebogo used to say that she would fly the plane and I would maintain it. She used to say she would fly it freely because she knew I would be responsible for maintaining it."
Mnguni's cousin Ntokozo Mashiane told mourners that Mnguni was intelligent, soft-spoken and kept to himself.
"Nobody in our family knew if he had a girlfriend or not. He was always quiet and loved to study. . the only time you heard him make a noise was when he studied - he would have his music playing on full blast."
Speaker after speaker described the trio as remarkably gifted in their specific sectors and being pioneers who created their own paths to success.
Mbalula said the deaths of the three were a setback in transforming an industry that was previously closed off to black South Africans.
"Losing all three crew members who were firsts in their sectors is a great tragedy and loss for the country. They were trailblazers, head and shoulders above their peers with illustrious careers..."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.