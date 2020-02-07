Pilots killed in crash beat the odds to fly high

The family of one of the three pilots who perished when a flight inspection aircraft smashed into a mountain outside George, in the Western Cape, has described the deceased as the shining star who made them proud.

Speaking in an emotional service yesterday, Captain Thabiso Tolo's relative, Keaobaka Leepile, said the deceased came from humble beginnings and was raised by a barber and dressmaker.

Leepile was speaking at the memorial service of Tolo, 49, first officer Tebogo Lekalakala, 33, and flight inspector Gugu Mnguni, 36, who died when the 33-year-old Cessna Citation they were in crashed on January 23.

"We had moments where we could brag that our family had a pilot. Thabiso lived by the saying 'failure is not an option', whatever he touched turned into gold," Leepile said.

"We have questions as the families. We want answers, humbly so, but we are also considerate because it was an accident but the plane was old - from 1986. But we have faith that we will get answers."