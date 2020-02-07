Nelson Mandela Bay unable to extract water from critically low Impofu Dam

The critically low water level at the Impofu Dam has made it impossible for the city to extract water from it, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said on Thursday.

This has led to deficits in the city’s reservoirs and caused intermittent or no supply to large parts of the municipality, reports HeraldLIVE.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said there were water shortages in a number of areas across the Bay, due to the drought and the drastic drop in the combined average level of dams supplying the region to 29%.

The Impofu level was sitting at 16.71 % on Monday.

The DA has, meanwhile, called for an urgent council meeting for the water crisis to be thrashed out.

It has also called for water experts who helped the City of Cape Town avoid Day Zero to assist the municipality in coming up with an urgent solution.

At a media conference on Thursday, DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga claimed the municipality failed to tender for a barge to allow it to access the last water at Impofu dam, although it had known of the situation there for six months.

Mniki detailed the reasons for the water cuts in parts of the Bay area in a statement.

“Due to a continued increase in consumption and the ongoing drought in the metro and Eastern Cape, one of our main supply dams, Impofu Dam, has reached a critically low level, making it impossible to extract water from it,” he said.