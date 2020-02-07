KZN Hawks find drugs worth R20m in container 'from China'
The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal made a major breakthrough when they uncovered a container full of drugs in Prospecton, south of Durban, on Wednesday.
The bust is believed to have taken place on Avenue East Street.
Provincial Hawks communications officer Andrea Naicker confirmed the incident and said drugs with a street value of about R20m were recovered from a container which had been “red flagged". She said the container was believed to be from China.
SAPS HAWKS + DURBAN METRO POLICE SEIZE ZAR21 MILLION WORTH OF MANDRAX : THE AVE. EAST. PROSPECTON. DBN. KZN. pic.twitter.com/0EF0iLAk4t— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) February 6, 2020
“Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made yet," said Naicker.
