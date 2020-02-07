South Africa

KZN Hawks find drugs worth R20m in container 'from China'

By Orrin Singh - 07 February 2020 - 13:29
Members of the Hawks during the drug bust in Prospecton on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal made a major breakthrough when they uncovered a container full of drugs in Prospecton, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

The bust is believed to have taken place on Avenue East Street. 

Provincial Hawks communications officer Andrea Naicker confirmed the incident and said drugs with a street value of about R20m were recovered from a container which had been “red flagged". She said the container was believed to be from China. 

“Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made yet," said Naicker. 

