South Africa

Carcass trap set for lion loose in northern KZN

By Orrin Singh - 07 February 2020 - 13:39
An escaped large lion was captured on camera just outside Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal
An escaped large lion was captured on camera just outside Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal
Image: Supplied

An animal carcass is being used to lure in a male lion on the loose near Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

KZN Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said they had acquired the services of a professional hunter to help track down the predator and set up a trap on Thursday.

"By Thursday afternoon, it had not taken the bait but we remain hopeful. It comes from the bush and goes through to the farms in the area," Mntambo said. 

Mntambo said they suspect that the lion was one of two which escaped last year. 

"It might have been part of those lions which escaped last year. We ended up killing the one." 

He said they would use the best possible method to deal with the lion at the time of sighting. 

On Tuesday, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported that the male big cat is believed to have killed a cow on Sunday and tried to kill another one on Monday.

A camera placed near where the lion was last seen captured the large male during the night. 

In 2018, Sabelo Masondo narrowly escaped the jaws of a lion when he was attacked while walking along a dirt road near Emagcekeni village in Gluckstadt.

Four more arrested for alleged lion bone trade

An investigation into the four lion paws that were allegedly touted for sale in the North West on Monday has led to the arrest of four more suspects
News
4 weeks ago

Farmer bust by NSPCA after asking for donations to feed 120 hungry lions

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is planning to take legal action against a Free State lion owner ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X