Warrant of arrest was issued for Zuma out of hatred, says son Edward

Edward Zuma, the eldest son of former president Jacob Zuma, yesterday slammed the Pietermaritzburg High Court for issuing a warrant of arrest for his father.

On Tuesday, the court issued the warrant after Zuma failed to appear in court citing ill health. Zuma had been scheduled to attend his corruption trial on Tuesday but instead sent a doctor's letter, through his legal team, saying he would not be present on medical grounds.

The letter had a vague diagnosis and a nonexistent doctor's practice number, and was ultimately declared as inadmissible by the court.

Judge Dhaya Pillay said the warrant was stayed until May 6 when Zuma's criminal matter is expected to go back to court.

Edward said he was angered and disgusted by what had happened - and slammed the presiding officers for having the mandate of "destroying his father".