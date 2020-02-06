Police recover millions of rand worth of stolen electrical cables said to be behind Durban's water shortages

A syndicate of eThekwini employees and subcontractors are believed to behind an act of sabotage which has seen the municipality struggle to provide water to residents.

Reports of ongoing water shortages in eThekwini have been rife in recent weeks, with some areas having been cut off without water supply for days at a time.

But the arrest of a former eThekwini subcontractor and his employee may prove to be the missing link into uncovering the cause of the water woes.

On Wednesday, police in Umkomaas on the south coast, acting on information, pulled over a truck carrying electrical street cables, worth millions of rand and belonging to eThekwini, on the R102, south of Durban.

Chairperson of eThekwini's Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo, said part of the reason there are problems with water supply in the city is because of the failure to supply electricity to pump stations.

He said while electrical cable theft was the major cause of disruptions to water supply, load-shedding worsened the problem.