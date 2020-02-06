South Africa

PE businessman bitten by Cape cobra after opening desk drawer

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 06 February 2020 - 15:41
A Cape cobra bit Johan Germeshuizen.
An Eastern Cape businessman is in ICU at a Port Elizabeth hospital after being bitten by a Cape cobra at his office.

The snake bit Johan Germeshuizen when he opened his desk’s drawer at his office at Awie Van Den Berg Construction Enterprises.

His sister, Thelina Geater, said the snake bit him on his finger.

The incident happened about 5pm on Monday.

Geater said he was stabilised at a hospital in Graaff-Reinet before being moved to Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

“His condition is stable but still critical.”

