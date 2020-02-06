Mbali Ntuli guns for troubled DA's top position

The outspoken DA politician Mbali Ntuli wants to become the first black woman to lead the party.

She will tomorrow officially announce her decision to enter the leadership race to fill a vacuum left by the erstwhile leader Mmusi Maimane when he unceremoniously resigned last year.

The 32-year-old, who was last year crowned Politician of the Year, says the party is in crisis which will lead to a further decline at the local government polls next year.

The DA goes into the elections scathed by a number of internal issues, including its unclear stance on race as well as resignations of a number of its high-ranking officials shortly after the unprecedented return of its former leader Helen Zille.

Those have since left the party include Maimane, Herman Mashaba, Athol Trollip and recently Mabine Seabe who handled the party's communications.