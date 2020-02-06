Killers hunted motorcyclist stranded on CT freeway 'like wolves'

The Cape Town high court has thrown the book at two men who robbed and killed motorcyclist Zelda van Niekerk.

Driven by the need to feed their drug habit, three men acted like wolves when they cornered, robbed and shot a stranded female motorcyclist on a busy freeway in Cape Town.

Zelda van Niekerk was fatally shot in broad daylight on the N1 near Century City in September 2018.

Despite entering into a plea bargain with the state, judge Gaayat Salie-Hlophe handed Michael Pietersen an effective 25-year jail sentence at the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Lucian Ackerman was handed a life sentence.

Pietersen admitted that they robbed and shot Van Niekerk.

Their co-accused Elton Abrahams is due to stand trial on February 24.

“I further admit that my co-accused had a firearm with him,” said Pietersen in court papers.

“I admit that on September 28 2018 at or near the railway bridge over the N1 highway, direction Cape Town, I unlawfully, intentionally and with force took the deceased’s backpack containing her wallet with R3,000 cash and her cellphone. I admit that using a firearm to threaten and shoot the deceased with are indeed aggravating circumstances.”