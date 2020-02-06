Home ties are strong for people from Limpopo

While smaller Western Cape towns dominate the coastal holiday traffic, it is the lush province of Limpopo that sees the biggest trek of people going home over the December festive season.

This is according to data sourced from vehicles fitted with Tracker devices from across the country on an aggregated and anonymised level to determine which areas showed the highest increase in traffic in December 2019.

Compiled by data collection company Lightstone, it found that areas in the Limpopo region made up nine of the top 10 towns that experienced the largest inflow of “going home” traffic – people travelling to reconnect with family over Christmas – with Polokwane taking the top spot, followed by Collins Chabane, then Makhado.