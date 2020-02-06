South Africa

BREAKING: 1st suspected coronavirus case in SA as 2 patients quarantined

By Suthentira Govender - 06 February 2020 - 19:18
The KwaZulu-Natal department of health says there are two suspected cases of the deadly virus detected in KwaZulu-Natal
Two suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus have been detected in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial health department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi confirmed the two cases on Thursday evening.

“At the moment, there is no laboratory confirmation of the virus for the above-mentioned cases.”

Nkosi said one case was being handled at a state facility, while the other was being managed by a private hospital in Durban.

“The department is monitoring the treatment and management of these patients quite closely.”

Members of the public will be duly notified of any new developments.”

Nkosi appealed for calm and asked that the public not be misled by false statements doing the rounds on social media.

