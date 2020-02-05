No toilets, water at new housing site

Residents of a new government housing project in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, have been without water for over a month.

New homeowners in Savanna City said a strike by subcontractors on the project, who have not been paid, has disrupted water supply to the housing project.

The sub-contractors have blocked roads leading to the multibillion-rand project since last week, demanding R1.1m payment from Dryden Construction, a company which has filed for liquidation.

The Gauteng department of human settlements, which planned to connect hundreds of houses to water and a sewerage system, must now find an urgent solution to the service delivery deadlock.

Residents who moved into the new homes in December have been left frustrated by the stalemate.

Jacob Noruka, 73, who was allocated a two-bedroom house in the new development said having no water, toilets and electricity was frustrating.

"I took the opportunity to get into the house because it is once-in-a-lifetime chance. But life is tough here. I have no water, no electricity and not even a toilet that I can use. I literally have to go to the bush to relieve myself. It is really sad," he said.