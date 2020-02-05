IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for first time

She sat in the window seat of the plane and said farewell to the City of Gold before jetting off to see her favourite animal - the penguin - in real life for the first time.

A Johannesburg family decided to treat their helper, Oscarine Ngceba, to an all-expenses-paid trip to Durban for her 60th birthday.

Ngceba has been working for the Bergers since July 22 1997 – a month after their daughter Jessica was born.

She helped raise Jessica and her younger brother.

“My mom and dad told me that as I was learning to talk, I started calling Oscarine 'Occa' and that is what has stuck. Oscarine is my second mother.”

It was always a dream for Ngceba to fly on a plane.

“I think as a child you can’t quite understand the dreams of others. As a child you have dreams of being an astronaut, or being a doctor or even being something mystical like a dragon or a unicorn.

“As I got older, I realised that I can help Occa achieve her dream. I can help make her dream a reality. I told my parents about my idea, had it stuck in the back of my mind for a while,” Jessica told TimesLIVE.

A few weeks before her birthday on October 4 last year, Jessica shared her exciting plan with her parents.

“I thought, what better way to celebrate than to take Occa on an airplane. I told my parents my plan and they were just as excited as I was.”

She said her father, Michael Berger, suggested they plan a trip to uShaka Marine World in Durban for the day.

“For two weeks we had to keep this huge surprise a secret and it was honestly so difficult because I tell Occa everything. All I could tell her is that she must wear comfy clothes, that she can’t forget her ID and that we were picking her up at 4am.

“She kept asking me if we were going hiking up a mountain to see the sun come up.”

Jessica said her father drove them to the airport on October 12. She said Ngceba had “excitement written all over her” when she found out that they were going to the airport.