South Africa

Couple's car 'hijacked' by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife killed

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 05 February 2020 - 10:53
Police are investigating a hijacking in which a couple was pulled over by occupants of a vehicle with blue lights.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

An elderly woman died after she and her husband were pulled over and hijacked by alleged “blue light” robbers on the R59 in the south of Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

The couple was en route home between 8.30pm and 9pm after attending a prayer service in Meyerton.

Their son-in-law told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that their white Toyota Hilux bakkie was pulled over by a car with blue lights.

“When they were pulled over, my father-in-law said four of them jumped into the vehicle with them. He couldn’t recognise the car, but said it was a small white vehicle.

“We were trying to track the vehicle with Tracker and it apparently went to Katlehong first and then it came to the R550, Heidelberg Road.”

He said the bakkie was found in the veld on the R550 about 5km from where the woman's body was found.

“The family is not doing well at all. This was a shock to all of us. There are no words to describe this.

“The husband is also not doing well, the two of them were inseparable and went everywhere together.”

The family asked anyone with information to come forward.

