Couple's car 'hijacked' by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife killed

An elderly woman died after she and her husband were pulled over and hijacked by alleged “blue light” robbers on the R59 in the south of Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

The couple was en route home between 8.30pm and 9pm after attending a prayer service in Meyerton.

Their son-in-law told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that their white Toyota Hilux bakkie was pulled over by a car with blue lights.

“When they were pulled over, my father-in-law said four of them jumped into the vehicle with them. He couldn’t recognise the car, but said it was a small white vehicle.