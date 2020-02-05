Boy, 16, held for shooting grandfather dead after ‘heated argument’

Hlathi said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man had a gunshot wound in his upper body. The boy was immediately charged for the murder.

“The firearm has been taken in for ballistic tests. The police are working together with probation officers in this case and the case docket will be handed over to the director of public prosecutions for a decision,” he said.

The teenager was expected to appear in court soon.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, condemned the incident and called for the law to take its course.