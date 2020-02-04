Rape, murder and mass arrests - Flo Masebe's Twitter thread highlights apartheid atrocities

Veteran actress Florence Masebe has made horrific revelations about living under the apartheid regime.

She took to Twitter to share threads that highlighted the crimes and injustice to which black people were subjected during apartheid, focusing specifically on the state of emergency in the 1980s.

Scores of people observed the 30th anniversary since former president FW de Klerk lifted the ban on black-led political parties, announced the commencement of power transfer negotiations and called for the release of political prisoners in February 1990.

Masebe shared how she lived in constant fear of apartheid police who went door-to-door, raping black women and arresting young black men, often without a reason.

Her thread has gone viral as many chimed in with their own horror stories.