Boyfriend 'abused' medic before death

"He appeared in court as if he didn't kill a person. He didn't even show any sign of remorse and behaved like an animal."

This is how Limpopo MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba reacted to the appearance in the Mankweng magistrate's court yesterday of a 25-year-old man arrested for the murder of intern medical doctor Shongile Nkhwashu.

Ramathuba said that Nkhwashu, 24, who only worked for 17 days before her murder, was subjected to physical abuse by the suspect.

"When I visited the family this week, Shongile's father told me the man had been assaulting her for some time. He [the father] even approached the suspect's family to report the abuse but it continued unabated," Ramathuba said.

Nkhwashu and the suspect, Ntiyiso Xilumani, were a couple and he had been visiting the intern doctor in Mankweng when the incident happened.

Nkhwashu was found dead in her room at Mankweng Hospital on Sunday. Xilumani was charged with murder and theft before his case was postponed for further investigation.