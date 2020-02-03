4 dangerous suspects on the run after escaping from custody

Hlathi said police are calling on the public to assist with information that may lead to the rearrest of these suspects to contact Lt-Col Jacky Mbuyane on 082-469-1478 or call 08600 10111. The public can also send SMSes to 32211 with information about these four escapees.

Hlathi said the Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma has directed that for the police member who was on duty when the suspects escaped, action must immediately taken against him, both criminally and departmentally.

“The general has also cautioned members [of the SAPS] to be astute when performing their duties. The manner in which the suspects escaped is yet to be probed,” said Hlathi.