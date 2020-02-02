This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work

Six of the seven largest public hospitals in Gauteng do not meet the health department's “acceptable” staff attendance rate of 90%.

The exception is Helen Joseph Hospital near Westdene/Auckland Park in Johannesburg, which has the highest staff attendance at 93%.

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has the lowest staff attendance, with only 72% recorded last year.

This is revealed by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku in a written reply to questions to Jack Bloom of the DA in the Gauteng Legislature.

After Helen Joseph Hospital, the next best staff attendance rates were at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg and Tembisa hospitals with an 89% attendance rate.

Other hospitals had the following attendance rates last year: Kalafong Hospital — 87%; Steve Biko Hospital — 86%; and George Mukhari Hospital — 83%.