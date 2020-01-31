Savannah City contractor fails to pay subcontractors

Several contractors at the Savannah City housing project in Midvaal are up in arms after a middle-man company that subcontracted them filed for liquidation before paying them.

Yesterday, about 36 contractors brought their workforce to the offices of Savannah City Development, the main contractor based at the development to protest. Workers burnt tyres and blocked the road with rocks.

Johnny Moeketsi, who is part of the committee representing contractors, said they were contracted to Dryden Construction - a main contractor at Savannah City Development.

"Dryden Construction filed for liquidation. we got paid for October and in November we continued to work. At the end of the month we did not get paid. In December we could not work and the project came to a standstill," he said.

The contractors said they are owed R1.1m which they have to use to pay salaries for their workers and the expenses of buying equipment and material.

Moeketsi said meetings have already taken place in which the main contractor committed to resolving the problem.