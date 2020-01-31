Elderly black woman wins property rights in landmark ruling

Facing destitution when her marriage broke down, 72-year-old Agnes Sithole went to court to challenge a sexist law — and won not only a share of her husband's property but also a legal victory that will protect about 400,000 other black South African women.

Under South African law, married couples own all their assets jointly and both must consent to major transactions. But for black women married before 1988, the husband owned all matrimonial assets and could sell them without consulting his wife - until Sithole's landmark high court win this month which overturned the discriminatory law.

“This is a major judgment for South African women,” said Aninka Claassens, a land rights expert at the University of Cape Town, responding to the ruling against sections of the Matrimonial Property Act of 1984 and amendments made in 1988.

“If you haven't got property rights as a woman, you are more vulnerable to stay in an abusive marriage. This case changes these rights,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Across SA, a quarter century after racial segregation and white minority rule under apartheid officially ended through a negotiated settlement, land and property ownership remain sensitive topics.