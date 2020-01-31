Another rape case for student's 'killer'
The man accused of the rape and murder of college student Precious Ramabulana will be tried for the rape of a five-year-old boy.
Aubrey Manaka, 28, who allegedly raped and murdered the Capricorn TVET College student in November, will appear in the Polokwane high court for allegedly raping the minor.
Prosecutor Paul Olivier told the Morebeng magistrate's court yesterday that the National Director of Public Prosecutions gave an instruction that the rape case in which he allegedly raped the boy be reinstated.
Manaka was appearing on the Ramabulana matter.
"The case [of the boy's rape] will be heard in the Polokwane high court on a date to be determined soon," he said.
Magistrate Raborife Nchabeleng asked Manaka if he understood the new charges read in court.
"Yes, I understand," said Manaka, who appeared calm in his sleeveless grey sweater and trousers.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the case emanates from a 2014 incident in which Manaka allegedly raped the boy. "The case was withdrawn because there was no complainant. However, we managed to trace the complainant and it has been reinstated," he said.
Olivier said in the Ramabulana case, Manaka is facing a count of break-in with intent to rape, robbery, rape and murder.
Manaka's lawyer from the Legal Aid Board Zuwani Nenzhelele asked for a postponement to allow him to go through the new charges as he only received it yesterday in court.
Nchabeleng postponed the matter for February 4.
There was drama outside the court as students and community members started banging a police van as they bayed for Manaka's blood.
College Student Representatives Council chairperson Wendy Matsena said they were angry and wanted the justice system to speed up the trial.
"It shows that the court is dealing with an animal. He didn't even show any remorse. We are shocked that he raped a minor; this shows the man must remain in jail," she said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.