Another rape case for student's 'killer'

The man accused of the rape and murder of college student Precious Ramabulana will be tried for the rape of a five-year-old boy.

Aubrey Manaka, 28, who allegedly raped and murdered the Capricorn TVET College student in November, will appear in the Polokwane high court for allegedly raping the minor.

Prosecutor Paul Olivier told the Morebeng magistrate's court yesterday that the National Director of Public Prosecutions gave an instruction that the rape case in which he allegedly raped the boy be reinstated.

Manaka was appearing on the Ramabulana matter.

"The case [of the boy's rape] will be heard in the Polokwane high court on a date to be determined soon," he said.

Magistrate Raborife Nchabeleng asked Manaka if he understood the new charges read in court.