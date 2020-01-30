South Africa

Unborn baby dies after mother is shot during robbery in Port Elizabeth

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 30 January 2020 - 13:26
The woman was shot three times after three men demanded her cellphone.
The woman was shot three times after three men demanded her cellphone.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A 31-year-old woman's unborn baby died when she was shot several times during a robbery in Booysens Park, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday.  

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the woman was approached by three men in Desdemonia Close. They demanded her cellphone.

“As she reached for her phone, one of the suspects fired shots at her.”

Naidu said she was shot in the stomach, left upper thigh and right arm.

The woman, who was six-months pregnant, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital where her baby died.

A case of attempted murder was opened.

Husband allegedly hacks off wife's arms in front of child, 2, in gruesome KZN attack

A KwaZulu-Natal woman had her arms chopped off and her skull cracked allegedly by her husband, in full view of her two-year-old child
News
1 month ago

CEO suspended for assaulting pregnant woman

A man caught on CCTV footage assaulting a pregnant woman has been suspended as chief executive officer of Novare Consultants.
News
1 year ago

SA must fight gender inequality to turn tide of violence

Predictably, society was up in arms, including the minister of arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa, calling for Mampintsha's arrest.
Opinion
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X