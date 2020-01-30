SAA cancels low demand flights in cost-cutting measures

SAA has announced that it will cancel and “consolidate” flights where there is low demand in its efforts to “conserve cash”.

“The conservation of cash through various cost-reduction measures is critical in running an efficient airline and to create a platform on which a future for a structured entity can be built,” the carrier said on Thursday.

The cost-cutting measures at SAA come after the airline secured R3.5bn funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa this month.