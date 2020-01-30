South Africa

SAA cancels low demand flights in cost-cutting measures

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 30 January 2020 - 15:35
SAA has announced that it is cancelling and consolidating low demand flights as part of its cost-cutting measures. File photo
Image: The Times / Alon Skuy

SAA has announced that it will cancel and “consolidate” flights where there is low demand in its efforts to “conserve cash”.

“The conservation of cash through various cost-reduction measures is critical in running an efficient airline and to create a platform on which a future for a structured entity can be built,” the carrier said on Thursday.

The cost-cutting measures at SAA come after the airline secured R3.5bn funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa this month.

“The purpose of the funding is to provide a bridge to facilitate the development and publication of the business rescue plan by the business rescue practitioners by the end of February for presentation to creditors shortly thereafter,” SAA said.

SAA said customers affected by the cancelled or consolidated flights would be accommodated on alternative flights operated by the airline and its Star Alliance partners.

“Any inconvenience or delays are intended to be minimal,” said SAA’s chief commercial officer, Philip Saunders.

Here are the cancelled flights:

Johannesburg (JNB) — Durban (DUR)

SA575         Depart 1900      Arrive 2005       Dates: 01, 05, 06, 08, 13 February

SA575         Depart 1830      Arrive 1935       Dates: 07 February

SA527         Depart 0630      Arrive 0735       Dates: 21 February

Durban (DUR) — Johannesburg (JNB)

SA528         Depart 0630      Arrive 0735       Dates: 02, 06, 07, 09, 14, 21 February

SA580         Depart 2005      Arrive 2110       Dates: 07  February

Johannesburg (JNB) — Cape Town (CPT)

SA353         Depart 1600      Arrive 1805       Dates: 03, 04, 11, 17, 24 February

SA313          Depart 0850      Arrive 1055       Dates: 04, 11, 25 February

SA303         Depart 0530      Arrive 0735       Dates: 05, 13, 17, 26 February

Cape Town (CPT) — Johannesburg (JNB)

SA366         Depart 1850      Arrive 2045       Dates: 3, 4, 11, 17, 24 February

SA326         Depart 1135      Arrive 1330       Dates: 4, 11, 25 February

SA316          Depart 0820      Arrive 1015       Dates: 5, 13, 17, 26 February

Johannesburg (JNB) — East London (ELS)

SA477          Depart 1855      Arrive 2020       Dates: 5, 6, 12, 19, 26 February

East London (ELS) — Johannesburg (JNB)

SA472          Depart 0630      Arrive 0755       Dates: 6, 7, 13, 20, 27 February

Johannesburg (JNB) — Livingstone (LVI)

SA048           Depart 1040      Arrive 1220       Dates: 1, 5, 8, 10, 11, 15, 18, 19, 26, 27  February

Livingstone (LVI) — Johannesburg (JNB)

SA049            Depart 1300      Arrive 1440       Dates: 1, 5, 8, 10, 11, 15, 18, 19, 26, 27  February

Johannesburg (JNB) — Kinshasa (FIH)

SA050            Depart 1010      Arrive 1255       Dates: 3 February

Kinshasa (FIH) — Johannesburg (JNB)

SA051             Depart 1345      Arrive 1830       Dates: 3 February

Johannesburg (JNB) — Dar es Salaam (DAR)

SA188              Depart 1335      Arrive 1755       Dates: 3, 10, 17 February

Dar es Salaam (DAR) — Johannesburg (JNB)

SA189              Depart 0600      Arrive 0830       Dates: 4, 11, 18 February

Johannesburg (JNB) — Nairobi (NBO)

SA180              Depart 1530      Arrive 2030       Dates: 1, 8, 22 February

Nairobi (NBO) — Johannesburg (JNB)

SA181               Depart 0835      Arrive 1140       Dates: 2, 9, 23 February

Johannesburg (JNB) — Windhoek (WDH)

SA074              Depart 0950      Arrive 1145       Dates: 6 February

SA076              Depart 1430      Arrive 1625       Dates: 5, 12, 19, 26 February

Windhoek (WDH) — Johannesburg (JNB)

SA075               Depart 1235      Arrive 1420       Dates: 6 February

SA077               Depart 1715      Arrive 1900       Dates: 5, 12, 19, 26 February

Johannesburg (JNB) — Accra (ACC) — Washington (IAD)

SA209               Depart 1805  Arrive 2205/Depart 2320    Arrive 0600  Dates: 16, 18 February

Washington (IAD) — Accra (ACC) — Johannesburg (JNB)

SA210                Depart 1740   Arrive 0835/Depart 0935  Arrive 1725     Dates: 17, 19 February

SAA pilots have no confidence in management

Association calls for skills audit of all managers and heads of department
News
1 day ago

SAA gets emergency funding from development bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways (SAA) will receive R3.5bn of emergency funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the ...
Business
2 days ago

X