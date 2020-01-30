Cash-strapped Triphin will enrol at Wits, thanks to a little help from some friends

South Africans have rolled up their sleeves and hatched a plan to send a cash-strapped matriculant with seven distinctions to university — just two days after her heartfelt plea for help.

Triphin Mudzvengi has touched hearts across the nation after revealing that she was accepted at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits). But due to her family's financial constraints she was unable to enrol, reported GroundUp on Tuesday.

She had tried to obtain scholarships and bursaries but did not qualify because, having arrived in the country with her parents from Zimbabwe in 2010, she was a foreign national. This also excluded her from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Former vice-chancellor of the University of the Free State Prof Jonathan Jansen got in touch with her after reading her story and set the ball rolling. Individuals and companies have come forward with offers to help the bright 18-year-old.