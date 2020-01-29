Why Maile backtracked on councillors' suspensions

It took a meeting with the SA Local Government Association for Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile to make an amazing U-turn on his decision to suspend two top DA councilors.

Sowetan has established that senior officials from Salga called Maile's office requesting a meeting after he announced he was suspending Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe and DA councilor in Johannesburg, Vasco Da Gama.

Maile announced their suspensions on January 23, accusing them of putting their own personal interest over that of the residents.

But on Monday, Maile released a statement rescinding his decision.

Yesterday, Maile told journalists that his change of tune was due to two court cases which could make his decision questionable.

But sources said the issue was not the two court cases.

"We were not looking at any case law. We were simply looking at the code of conduct for councillors. When a councilor is alleged to have behaved in a manner that is not acceptable there are two things that can happen. There is an obligation on the municipal council itself to investigate the councilor. That is option one. Option two is that where the municipal councilor does not act and investigate the allegation of misconduct, the MEC then has authority to initiate the investigation by appointing a person or a committee to investigate the alleged misconduct," the source said.

He added: "The MEC chose scenario number two but his shortcoming is that he went straight for the sanction without following due process. He needed to have evidence that council had done nothing to investigate the misconduct and should have appointed a person or committee to investigate the misconduct."