Protesters build 'wall' across provincial road, demand clean water

Dennilton, Limpopo, home town of the Ndlovu Youth Choir, was shut down on Wednesday as residents protested over the provision of water.

Roads leading to Dennilton were blocked, schools were shut and the local shopping centre was closed.

In addition to burning tyres, the community built a wall-like structure with bricks across the middle of the R25 road towards Groblersdal. The R25 is a provincial route that connects Johannesburg with Groblersdal.

Community spokesperson Seun Mogotji said: “This call is genuine and no one from national, provincial and local government has ever clarified ... as to why the bulk water supply project is taking so long to complete.

“The ruling party in the region and the province has also failed us, none is willing to stand up and confront the masses ... and give a thorough explanation as to why a project which started in 2011 is still incomplete in 2020,” said Mogotji.