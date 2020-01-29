Man dies on busy Pinetown street after being shot in the head
Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a 25-year-old man was killed on a busy street in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Tuesday.
It is understood that the man, a bystander, was shot by members of a security company who were chasing smash-and-grab suspects.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the police had received a report of a shooting in the central business district.
"On arrival, they found the body of a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head.
"A case of murder was opened at Pinetown police station."
