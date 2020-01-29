Child porn intrigued me, says Durban man who was caught when he left his cellphone in a taxi

A Durban man who received a 12-year sentence on Wednesday for being in possession of and creating child pornography will stand trial in Cape Town for raping a young girl.

“He is clearly a danger to society, especially young girls,” Durban regional court magistrate Melanie de Jager said when sentencing 53-year-old James Prinsloo.

His previous convictions revealed that Prinsloo had a disturbing criminal past.

He was convicted of assault as a teenager; of culpable homicide for “a shooting accident” in the army; for indecent assault, the details of which are not known, and for incest, for having sex with a close relative who initially accused him of rape and for which he spent time in jail.

There was a warrant of arrest for him for the Cape Town matter when he was arrested late last year on the child pornography charges. He was therefore kept in custody.

Prinsloo, who said he was disabled and walked with a crutch, was caught after leaving his cellphone in a taxi. The taxi driver took the SIM card out and put it in his phone.