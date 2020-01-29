South Africa

'Cheesed off' customer fires gunshots after focaccia didn't meet expectations

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 29 January 2020 - 11:52
A customer who ordered a pizza without cheese (focaccia) was outraged when it was served - without cheese.The picture shows an olive and feta focaccia.
Image: Sean Calitz

A patron who didn't know his focaccia from a traditional pizza base allegedly became abusive towards staff and customers at a Johannesburg eatery at the weekend.

The incident took place at an Andiccio pizza outlet, where the unknown customer placed an order for a focaccia with toppings. He became agitated when his order came and there was no cheese on the base.

“After coming forward to collect his pizza, he noticed there was no cheese and approached our staff immediately, visibly aggravated,” said Clara Namnick, Andiccio’s marketing manager.

“Our staff calmly explained that he had selected a focaccia base pizza on his order form, which clearly indicated that it did not include any cheese.

“He then became incredibly aggressive and verbally abusive towards our staff, and as a result the customers in the store came to our staff’s defence and they continued to argue with the customer directly.

On exiting the store, the gentleman pulled out his gun and, on driving away from the store, he released two shots into the air,” Namnick said.

The business was thankful nobody was injured, she said.

“Police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards to collect evidence and take statements from both customers and staff. A case has been opened,” said Namnick.

Police have been approached for comment.

