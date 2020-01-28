WATCH | Leopardess breaks up big cat fight for her affection

Footage taken by a safari guide at the Kruger National Park shows a rare sighting of a female leopard breaking up a fight between two male cats vying for her attention.

The video begins with a male leopard lying on the grass before another appears next to him. Both animals freeze before the one on the right restlessly circles the other, briefly disappearing into the vegetation.

In another shot, the two grapple as one hits the other in a struggle for freedom.