Joburg entrepreneur blasts Fikile Mbalula's criticism of his 'millionaire masterclass'

Clapping back, Gunguluza said Mbalula was ruining his business reputation.

“Many entrepreneurs are aspiring and are looking for role models, and with your careless utterances, you are bringing doubt in their minds on what is possible out there,” he said.

“I was excited to launch a powerful digital project which you attacked without even applying your mind, whereby you have even caused a threat to the project.”

Gunguluza questioned what Mbalula sought to achieve by tarnishing his brand.

“What kind of a minister are you who wants to destroy your own? We work hard as entrepreneurs so we can employ more people every day. Do you even have an idea of how many people we have employed in our group of companies, and yet you still preach job creation,” he said.

Gunguluza also expressed disappointment with the minster, saying he was “self-centred”.

“Minister, I am disappointed as I expected better of you. Your intentions are not honest for the development of our country, they are nothing but self-centred.

“This must come to an end minister; it starts with you, minister, apologising for the statement you made on social media.

“Minister, it is my hope that one day you will realise that attacking one of your own, who has always been grounded as an entrepreneur and is a beacon of hope to many, is not only unfortunate but is nothing short of a being crime.”