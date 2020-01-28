South Africa

Hawks arrest Durban men found with four elephant tusks

By Orrin Singh - 28 January 2020 - 12:39
Two of the four elephant tusks seized from two men in Durban by the Hawks and Durban serious crime unit on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Two men are set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday for being in possession of four elephant tusks.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo told SowetanLIVE's sister publication  TimesLIVE  both men were arrested at Marine Parade in Durban during a joint operation on Monday. 

"Members of the Hawks together with the Durban Serious Organised Crime unit, Point Task Team and Umlazi Tactical Response Team received information about the suspects who were in possession of the elephant tusks."

The value of the seized tusks is unknown, but it is understood ivory sells  for between $1,500 and $1,800 (R22,000-R26,400) a kilogram on the black market.

Mhlongo said members conducted surveillance along North Beach before spotting the men's vehicle in front of a hotel.

"They then approached the men and searched the vehicle where four elephant tusks were found. The men were  arrested and charged accordingly." 

Explosives, ammunition and ivory cache found at house in Durbanville

Members of the Bomb Disposal Unit were called to a house in Durbanville near Cape Town on Saturday where they discovered a cache of explosives, ...
8 months ago

