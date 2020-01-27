Tshwane speaker challenges suspension

Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe has accused Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile of misapplying the law when he suspended her and former speaker of council in Johannesburg Vasco da Gama.

This comes after Maile on Thursday announced the suspension of Mathebe for allegedly attempting to keep herself in power by stopping planned motions of no confidence in her leadership.

Da Gama's suspension was for requesting a legal opinion on what constituted a majority vote for a new mayor in Johannesburg.

In court papers filed on an urgent basis in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Mathebe, in a founding affidavit, stated that the law that Maile relied on to suspend her and Da Gama did not allow the MEC to act without council's request.

"The MEC's decisions were purportedly taken in terms of item 14 (6) of the Code of Counduct for Councillors (schedule 1 to the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act of 32 of 2000).... however item 14 (6) does not entitle the MEC to mero motu (of his own accord) investigate or sanction councillors," argued Mathebe.